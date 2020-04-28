Bulgaria recognizes Macedonian language as formulated in Friendship Treaty: PM

Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – Bulgaria upholds the formulation on the Macedonian language in the Friendship Treaty signed by both countries, which reads ‘official language of the Republic of North Macedonia, in accordance with its Constitution’, says Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in an interview with Sitel TV.

“The Friendship Treaty opened the door of discussions about the EU accession of our dear brothers and sisters. Secondly, we did absolutely everything to help, which also initiated the process with Greece,” says PM Borissov.

Asked if Bulgaria would block North Macedonia ahead of the first intergovernmental conference and the start of EU accession negotiations, Borissov said the commission on historical and educational issues should meet and reach mutually acceptable solutions for the persons and events that tie both countries.

“The support given to North Macedonia has been highlighted on a number of occasions. Now the history commissions should do their job on disputable topics. The Council will meet virtually on May 6-7, including leaders from the Western Balkans. We referred to the support for North Macedonia and Albania at the last Council meeting. Everything is in the hands of the Macedonians,” says Borisov.

He adds that the Balkans has so much history, maybe “even too much”.