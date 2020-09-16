Bulgaria objects to ‘state-sponsored anti-Bulgarian ideology’ in North Macedonia

Brussels, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Bulgaria’s explanatory memorandum, sent to EU members in light of the decision for the start of accession talks, is comprised of six pages with lengthy historical elaborations on a “state-sponsored anti-Bulgarian ideology” in North Macedonia, MIA reports from Brussels.

The memorandum, obtained by MIA, refers to history, Tito, the Comintern, and accuses of “ethnic and linguistic engineering” in North Macedonia.

Sofia notes that candidate-states should not bring open issues into the EU and considers that disagreements with Skopje represent an unresolved conflict that “could, upon accession, negatively affect the decision-making within the EU”. Bulgarian authorities urge North Macedonia to find long-lasting solutions through genuine political will and courage, and “break with the ideological legacy and practices of communist Yugoslavia.”

Sofia says the main open issues with Skopje are the language, joint history and minority issues. Bulgaria believes that the work of the joint committee on historical issues has been blocked because the Macedonian side refused to accept the concept of “joint history”, using “shared history” instead. Therefore, Sofia says, bilateral trust has been undermined.

Regarding the language, Bulgaria uses the Macedonian language in inverted commas, claiming that the Macedonian language or the Macedonian ethnic identity did not exist until 2 August 1944, and their creation aimed at cutting ties between the people in then-Socialist Republic or Macedonia and Bulgaria. Sofia also brings into question the codification of the Macedonian language, saying it is a regional dialect of the Bulgarian language.

According to Sofia, the use of the term Macedonian language in the Prespa Agreement is not binding for third parties, nor is the 1977 United Nations Standardization, which acknowledges the existence of the Macedonian language. Bulgaria wants EU documents to read “official language of the Republic of North Macedonia” on in case of absolute necessity “Macedonian language with an asterisk”.

Bulgaria also informs its EU partners that North Macedonia has no grounds to ask for the rights of a population in Bulgaria, which both parties agreed to, while accusing the Macedonian authorities of not changing their policy towards individuals and organizations that urge for recognition of the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria, thus violating Article 11 of the treaty.

Diplomatic sources have not MIA it is normal that each side elaborates its positions at the start of the EU discussions, including maximalistic positions, but the hope remains that a mutually acceptable solution can be reached with Bulgaria so that North Macedonia’s accession negotiations start by the end of 2020.