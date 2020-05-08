Bulgaria not challenging identity, North Macedonia to implement Friendship Treaty

Sofia, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – Bulgaria has been one of North Macedonia’s biggest champions over the years, we concluded an agreement signed by the countries PMs and it is not good to challenge what is written in it, said Bulgarian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on Friday, BGNES reports.

“Our goal is to recognize the joint history, celebrate together those heroes who declared themselves as Bulgarians but fought for Macedonia’s ideals. Why would it be a problem to say ‘Yes, the language that is official according to the Constitution dates from 1945 and is based on the Bulgarian language.” We are not challenging their identity, we were the first to recognize the Republic of Macedonia. There is no legal norm on recognition of a nation and a language,” said Zaharieva.

She referred to the 1999 agreement that has been reaffirmed by the Friendship Treaty.

“In it we agreed how to name their official language in accordance with the constitutions of both countries. This is the formulation we agreed and we should stick by it,” added Zaharieva.

According to her, academicians can help diplomats but the work of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission for Historical and Education Issues should not be politicized.

“To be honest, I believe that a unilateral suspension of the Commission’s work by North Macedonia is politicization,” noted Zaharieva.

She said more than 100 Bulgaria-related publications have been recently released in North Macedonia, as if “everyone there knows about football and Bulgaria”, but this is unfortunately not the case, especially “when the anti-Bulgarian theme is present during elections.”

“Anyone is free to declare himself as he feels. Macedonia is a region, the territory of the geographic region of Macedonia is populated by Bulgarians, Macedonians, Roma, Albanians. The Republic of North Macedonia is a country. They challenge our joint history. They can call their language as they wish, but when we concluded the agreement we said the Commission should complete its job.We are always acting with sincerity and responsibility, we have never surprised them with our decisions. This is, according to me, a European approach,” added Zaharieva.

He said the Bulgarian Assembly has unilaterally adopted a Declaration for the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations.

“This was a fair approach towards our neighbors and this position is not new or recent. I am aware that the topic is of interest before elections,” stressed Zaharieva.

On the statement by Bulgarian Member of European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev that Bulgaria could veto the start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations if the Commission fails to restart by June, Zaharieva said she insisted on this because it had stopped its activities back in December of last year.

“I have not seen the negotiating framework and I cannot say if Bulgaria will veto the accession negotiations process. This process requires consent by all member-states to open chapters, during the negotiating process and to close chapters. This is a long process and the citizens of Macedonia have the biggest interest in ending the rhetoric from the time of Tito’s Yugoslavia. We are seeing this by the agreement we have signed, but no one is taking steps to implement it,” added Zaharieva.

The FM said the Bulgarian and Macedonian academies of science should sit together and work on the issue.

“In Macedonia they can call their language as they wish, but when we signed the agreement back in 1999 and when it comes to signing other agreements and bilateral formats, the things that have been written down should be respected,” emphasized Zaharieva.

She said the topic is not seen rationally by historians or citizens of both countries.

“I would like to see a more rational approach without so much emotion, realizing that maturity and being part of the European family means fulfillment of the agreement you have signed, not using a rhetoric from the time of Tito’s Yugoslavia. This cannot be done if you want to be part of the EU. The same goes for Bulgaria – if we think that the Macedonians will say ‘Yes we are Bulgarians’, this will not materialize, this is not realistic. But in order to build a healthy friendship we need to allow historians to sit down and align joint formulations, celebrations and persons, change history books and teach young people the truth. This is what Bulgaria wants,” said Zaharieva.

According to her, joint and shared history between Bulgaria and North Macedonia must be differentiated.

“To a certain moment it is joint and no one wants to challenge their identity and wish for a new nation and state. On the other hand, they must abide by what they have signed. They must demonstrate maturity, they cannot sit at the roundtable and have unresolved bilateral relations,” noted Zaharieva.

On the brochure published by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, in which the language is called ‘Northmacedonian Bulgarian’, Zaharieva said the academy can publish what it wants, “but the governments of both countries take the decisions on the signing of the agreements”.