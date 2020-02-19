0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Bulgaria, North Macedonia ban import and export of waste fuel

North Macedonia will enforce a ban to import and export waste fuel from and to Bulgaria as of Monday in line with the enacted amendments to the Law on Waste Management.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 19 February 2020 14:53
Back to top button
Close
Close