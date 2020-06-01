Bulgaria lifts quarantine for arrivals from EU, Serbia and North Macedonia

Sofia, 1 June 2020 (BTA/MIA) – Quarantine for people who arrived to Bulgaria from the EU, Serbia and North Macedonia between May 20 and 31 and who have not been in contact with COVID-19 patients is lifted under an order by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Monday.

Quarantine remains in place for all individuals who entered Bulgaria between May 20 and 31 from Sweden, the UK, Northern Ireland, Belgium, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Malta and Italy.

In addition, all third countries arrivals with the exception of Serbia and North Macedonia are placed under a 14-day quarantine.