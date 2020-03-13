Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Sofia, 13 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Bulgaria has declared a one-month state of emergency with immediate effect in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure, which was unanimously voted through by Bulgaria’s parliament in Sofia on Friday, will give lawmakers more powers to impose restrictions on the population.

The country also moved to shutter all nursery schools, schools and universities and restrict travel to and from countries worst affected by the outbreak.

“The government needs broader powers to make decisions,” said Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the Bulgarian medical crisis unit.

“We at the beginning of a larger epidemic,” he warned, pointing to Thursday’s jump in the number of confirmed cases from 7 to 23.

The move is the first time Bulgaria has declared a state of emergency since the fall of Communism in 1989.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov justified the move, saying that Bulgarians had failed to keep to the government’s restrictions to date.

The police and army will now be given powers to enforce any potential quarantines.