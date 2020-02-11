Buckle Up, National Road Safety Council urges 60% of drivers who don’t

Skopje, 11 February 2020 (MIA) – The National Road Safety Council has launched a new public education campaign on Tuesday to promote traffic safety and seat belt use.

The campaign under the slogan “Buckle Up” started with safety education tips on social media.

Its second phase will be based on activities in the field, including giving lectures to students, heightened police checks, and disseminating educational material on being properly restrained whether driving or riding in the front or rear seat.

“Wearing seat belts is required by law whether you are a driver or a passenger riding in the front or the back,” according to the National Road Safety Council’s official press release.

“People have to understand that wearing seat belts is for their own safety.

“Although violators will be subject to fines, nothing is more grave than the consequences of not wearing a seat belt at the time of a car accident,” the Council writes.

According to its surveys, less than 40 percent of drivers in North Macedonia click their seat belts.

“Even fewer are the passengers in the front seat who use seat belts, and the number of passengers riding in the back seat who buckle up is almost equal to zero.

“In comparison, the European Union’s rates of seat belt use are around 90 percent for people riding in the front, and 60-70 percent for rear-seat passengers — which the EU considers to be ‘a serious problem,'” the release reads.

According to National Road Safety Council president Gordana Kozhuvarovska, 50 percent of people who lost their lives in car accidents died because they didn’t wear their seat belts.

The Buckle Up campaign is supported by several public figures and socially responsible companies, as well as the Vardar and Eurofarm Pelister handball teams. mr/