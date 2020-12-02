0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Buchkovski convinced over Bulgaria solution

Vlado Buchkovski, the Government's Special Representative for Bulgaria, is convinced that Skopje and Sofia will find a solution for misunderstandings, thus unblocking North Macedonia's European path.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 December 2020 17:58
