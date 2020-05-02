BTI: North Macedonia registers significant progress

Skopje, 2 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia has made a significant progress in 2020 compared to 2016, according to the Bertelsmann Transformation Index (BTI) in most criteria.

The country has climbed 14 places up in the list. The biggest leap of 19 places is registered in the governance index.

Of the countries in the region, Montenegro has the highest ranking, 27th, with North Macedonia coming in 30th. The countries are followed by Albania, 33rd, Serbia, 36th, Kosovo 49th, and Bosnia and Herzegovina – 68th.

“After 11 years of right-wing conservative rule and a political crisis over the transfer of power, a new government set out to rebuild institutions and restore democracy,” says the report.

Regionally, combined North Macedonia is better ranked than Hungary, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and has recorded a significant progress compared to 2018.

As regards the governance index, North Macedonia fares better than Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Romania, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

BTI rates countries according to their political transformation, economic transformation and governance. Each of these areas have several indicators.

“The resolution of a three-decade long dispute with Greece over the constitutional name of the country removed the main obstacles for integration of the country into NATO and the EU. A set of reforms of the judiciary is aimed at decreasing political control and restoring the independence of the judiciary,” reads the BTI report.

Although some progress has been made to prepare the economy for competition in the EU common market, it adds, North Macedonia still suffers from weaknesses in education and innovation as well as gaps in investment. Furthermore, it remains overburdened with an unwieldy public administration.

The Bertelsmann Transformation Index analyzes transformation processes of the countries around the world in terms of democracy and market economy development.