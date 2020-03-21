Broader coronavirus testing as of Monday, says Filipche

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) – The call center within the Skopje Health Center for scheduling of coronavirus testing is open as of today, and the same will also be available through the family doctors and the e-health scheduling system, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Saturday.

“Family doctors will be involved in the scheduling system, besides the call centers in the public health centers and the Skopje Health Center,” said Minister Filipche.

According to him, the country has 120 ventilators at disposal, with global experiences showing that about five percent of patients require respiratory support.

Filipche said the number of patients in the country is on the rise, as expected, through the emergence of isolated cases aside from the existing clusters.

“We will inform on the number of cases for the past 24 hours every day at noon, compiling data from all diagnostics labs across the country,” noted Filipche.

He reiterated that the number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia is now 85, registered in Skopje, Debar, Gostivar, Kavadarci, Shtip and Ohrid.

“The health state of the patients treated at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases in unchanged. One patient is on a ventilator, three have a more severe form of pneumonia, while the others have mild symptoms,” said Filipche and added that some patients are treated at home, while the state of those hospitalized in Debar is also improving.