British woman found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus

Athens, 30 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A 19-year-old British woman was found guilty on Monday of lying about being gang raped by a group of young Israeli men inside a hotel in Cyprus.

The woman said in July that she had been attacked in the holiday resort town of Ayia Napa, leading police to detain seven teenage suspects.

Days after reporting the rape she retracted her claim and the men were released from police custody. They have since returned to Israel.

A court in Cyprus convicted her on a single count of public mischief. She was due to be sentenced on January 7, the Cyprus News Agency reported. She faces jail time and a fine.

The woman made up the claim against the Israelis after she found out that some of the men filmed her having sex, the court heard according to media reports.

In addition to her statements, cell phone data and other evidence gathered by police on the Mediterranean island showed that the woman’s allegations did not match with what she reported, Cypriot media reported.

She reportedly told the court that she was pressured into recanting her allegation by Cypriot police.

Britain’s Press Association quoted the woman’s lawyer as saying the court’s ruling would be appealed.