British premier Boris Johnson’s fiancee gives birth to ‘Brexit baby’

Carrie Symonds, the fiancee of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, Downing Street said.

“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning,” a spokesperson said.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well,” he said, adding that the couple wanted to thank their “fantastic NHS [National Health Service] maternity team.”

British media dubbed the child a “Brexit baby” when Symonds announced her pregnancy in late February, after Britain formally left the European Union on January 31.

Political friends and foes congratulated Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, on the birth of his sixth child and Symond’s first child.

Downing Street said Johnson is expected to take “a short period of paternity leave later in the year, rather than now.”

“So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!” tweeted Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is under growing pressure due to his ministry’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, tweeted his congratulations on the “wonderful news.”

Former chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid, who resigned from Johnson’s cabinet in February, also tweeted: “Congratulations @carriesymonds @BorisJohnson. Such wonderful uplifting news!”

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, a fierce critic of the Conservative government, also congratulated Johnson and Symonds.

Another prominent critic, Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “Some good news – sending congratulations to Carrie and the PM. And wishing health and happiness to the wee one.”

Johnson and Symonds were both infected with the coronavirus and contracted Covid-19 earlier this month.

Symonds experienced mild symptoms, but Johnson required several days of intensive care in hospital, only returning to work on Monday.

Foriegn Secretary Dominic Raab, who deputized for Johnson during his illness and at Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions in parliament, said the birth was “fantastic news in challenging times.”

“Becoming a father is a great and unique feeling… A moment of joy and hope during these difficult days,” European Council President Charles Michel tweeted.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson’s leader in the Commons, congratulated Johnson on joining “an exclusive club of members who are fathers of six.”

“As a father-of-six I know that there is no greater joy than a new life suddenly appearing in the room,” Rees-Mogg told lawmakers. “It is a huge joy for the whole country.”

Johnson separated in 2018 from his wife, Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children.

A court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he was also the father of a child born to a woman with whom he had a relationship while he was mayor of London in 2009.

Johnson has lived at 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister’s residence, with former Conservative party media adviser Symonds since he took office in July.

The wives of former British prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron also gave birth to children while their husbands were in office, in 2000 and 2010, respectively.