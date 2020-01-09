British lawmakers approve Johnson’s Brexit bill

London, 9 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – British lawmakers gave approval on Thursday to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal to leave the European Union on January 31, marking a major step towards Brexit.

Parliament’s elected main house, the Commons, voted by 330 to 231 for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

The vote was largely a formality after Johnson’s Conservatives won a majority of 80 seats in the 650-member house following last month’s snap election.

It pushes Johnson closer to his goal of starting Britain’s formal withdrawal process next month, more than three and a half years after Britain voted by a slim majority to leave the bloc.

Johnson wants the bill to become law as soon as possible. It is scheduled to be considered next week by parliament’s unelected upper house, the Lords.

Closing Thursday’s debate, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said he anticipated “constructive scrutiny” in the Lords, which has a higher ratio of pro-EU members than the Commons.

Barclay urged the Lords to heed the “resounding message from the British people on December 12,” when 43.6 per cent of voters supported Conservative candidates in the election.

Speaking for the government during the debate, Conservative lawmaker John Hayes said the bill forms a key stage in Britain’s “return journey… to hope, to patriotism and to greatness.”

Johnson promised voters that he will “get Brexit done” by the end of this month and negotiate post-Brexit trade arrangements with Brussels by December 31, ruling out any extension.

EU officials have dismissed his timetable as unrealistic, saying that only a partial agreement on future relations is possible in just 11 months.

Transitional arrangements will apply until the two sides reach agreement on future relations, so little will change after January 31 as EU rules continue to hold in Britain.

Speaking in Stockholm on Thursday, the EU’s lead Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Brussels would focus on crucial sectors such as trade and security.

“We have a huge amount of work ahead of us if we are to secure an ambitious new partnership,” Barnier said.

“[The EU] will insist on making our economic partnership subject to a level playing field on environmental and social standards, state aid and tax matters,” he said.

Britain accounts for 9 per cent of all EU27 trade, but the other EU members account for 43 per cent of all British exports and half of Britain’s imports, Barnier said.

“It is clear that if we fail to reach a deal, it will be more harmful for the UK than for the EU27,” he said.

European Council President Charles Michel was more optimistic, saying that concluding the negotiations in 11 months would be difficult but “it is possible to reach an agreement.”

“For the first time we face a very specific situation,” Michel said in Zagreb, at the launch of Croatia’s six-month presidency of the EU, a term likely to be dominated by Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Reflecting the potential longer-term impact of Brexit for Johnson, Scotland’s devolved parliament voted on Wednesday to reject the bill and reiterated its opposition to his deal with Brussels.