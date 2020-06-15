British Embassy marks Queen’s birthday, 27th anniversary of establishing bilateral relations with North Macedonia

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – The British Embassy in Skopje is celebrating 27 years of friendship and bilateral relations between UK and North Macedonia. Instead of marking the Queen’s birthday with its annual reception this year due to the coronavirus crisis the Embassy celebrated long-standing partnership with a variety of activities, including streaming online events happening in the UK, such as ballet and theatre performances, etc, the Embassy said in a press release Monday.

In partnership with the British Council and MRT1, the press release read, it also broadcasted educational documentaries and English language learning shows for the Macedonian audience.

“For the past 25 years the UK has supported more than 220 Chevening scholars and fellows to undertake one year master’s studies in the UK and return to North Macedonia to share their knowledge and build a stronger and prosperous society. We have also contributed in the education sector supporting children learning digital skills through the 21st Century Schools programme and the development of the Eduino platform in partnership with UNICEF,” the press release added.

The British Embassy Skopje band performed the legendary Let it be from the Beatles and received congratulations message from world famous pianist and promotor of Macedonian culture in the UK, maestro Simon Trpceski.

In cooperation with the Association of Residents and Young Doctors, the Embassy donated meals for the first line fighters of the coronavirus in North Macedonia, the healthcare workers from the City General Hospital “8 September”, the City Clinical Centre and the Clinical Centre “Mother Theresa”.

Working together with the One Can organisation, the British Embassy in Skopje also donated packages of food, hygiene, cleaning and disinfection products for single parent families, who are among the most vulnerable citizens affected by the coronavirus crisis, the press release read, adding that the UK remains a strong partner to North Macedonia and continues to build and strengthen long-lasting friendship.