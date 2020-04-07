British Embassy donates equipment for Army to fight coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – British Embassy to Skopje on Tuesday donated equipment for the Army in support of their activities to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus in North Macedonia.

“It is important to stand together in these challenging times,” the British Embassy tweet said.

“State secretary Nikolikj has received the British donation consisted of protective gloves, several types of high pressure pumps and hand held disinfectant pumps. The Army takes care of the citizens, we take care of the safety and protection of our soldiers,” Ministry of Defence said on a Facebook post.

Earlier, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and British Ambassador Rachel Galloway via video conferencing discussed the latest updates on coronavirus situation in the country and future defence cooperation.

“We held a virtual meting with Minister of Defence Sekerinska today to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in North Macedonia and our future defence cooperation. I was happy to hear of the efforts of the Army working with the key institutions to tackle #COVID19,” British Ambassador tweeted.