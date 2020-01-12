British ambassador defends attending Tehran plane ‘vigil’

Britain’s ambassador to Iran defended his conduct on Sunday after he was briefly detained and accused of inciting anti-government protesters in Tehran.

Iranian media reported several anti-government protests late Saturday in Tehran over the shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane by the Iranian military.

British ambassador Rob Macaire was reportedly detained for more than an hour after attending one event, which he said began as a vigil.

“Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations!” Macaire tweeted.

“Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of [flight] #PS752 tragedy,” he wrote. “Normal to want to pay respects – some of victims were British.”

He said he left the event after five minutes when some people “started chanting.”

“[I was] detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries,” Macaire said.

All 176 people on board the Ukrainian plane died, including four British citizens.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab earlier accused Iran of a “flagrant violation of international law” by detaining Macaire.

One Iranian lawmaker who accused Macaire of attending the demonstration called on Sunday for the British envoy to be expelled from the country.

The protesters criticized both the shooting down and the day-long denials of responsibility by Iranian authorities and the media.

US President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday that “the world is watching” the Iranian government’s handling of the protests.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” Trump said, urging Iran to allow human rights groups to monitor the protests.