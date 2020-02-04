Britain urges all citizens to leave China over coronavirus risk

The British government says all citizens should leave China to avoid the risk of infection with the Wuhan coronavirus.

“The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says in a statement.

“As such, we now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.”

Updated travel advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office says only “essential staff needed to continue critical work” will remain at its embassy and consulates in China, limiting their ability to assist British citizens.