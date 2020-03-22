Britain tells 1.5 million at-risk people to isolate themselves for three months

London, 22 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Britain has told 1.5 million people with pre-existing conditions to self-isolate for up to three months to try to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Those affected include people with leukemia, severe respiratory diseases, and organ transplants.

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) will write to people during the next few days informing of them of specific measures, a government statement said.

Where necessary, patients could also be helped with the supply of food and medicines.

Britain’s Press Association said 240 people had now died in Britain following the outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying that the government is imposing measures “never seen before either in peace or war” but that they are essential.

“The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating,” he said.

“The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand.

“The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing. Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread – then it is all too likely that our own NHS (National Health Service) will be similarly overwhelmed.”

The NHS came to a deal with private health care providers on Saturday to supply thousands of extra beds, medical staff, and equipment to the state-run health system, but government officials say even more needs to be done.

Sunday is also Mothers’ Day in Britain, but people have been urged not to go visit their mothers in person.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, issued a statement on their Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal which said: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.”

Finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a huge package of measures during the week aimed at rescuing the British economy from the coronavirus crisis, most notably offering to pay the wages of millions of employees who might be laid off in the private sector.

But the chancellor of the exchequer was criticized for not doing more for the 5 million self-employed people in the country.

Now the government has said help for them could come soon.

“We appreciate this isn’t perfect and the chancellor is going to keep reviewing the situation and see if there are further measures we can take,” Communities Minister Robert Jenrick told the BBC.