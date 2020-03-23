Britain’s Johnson urges people to follow guidance after 281 deaths

London, 23 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked people for their efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in his press briefing on Sunday but warned further measures could become necessary, as infections reached 5,683, with 281 deaths.

A total of 78,340 people had been tested as of Sunday morning, the Department of Health said.

His remarks came as people celebrated Mother’s Day somewhat differently this year. “I want to thank everyone who didn’t visit their mum for Mother’s Day, but Skyped them or rang them instead. Thank you for your sacrifice, I know how tough it must be,” Johnson said.

“I want to thank everybody in the country today for the whole effort we are collectively making. You name it, absolutely everybody who is keeping this country going today,” Johnson said.

He reiterated the government’s advice on social distancing, namely that people stay 2 metres away from each other.

Johnson acknowledged that the government had taken “very draconian steps” by closing bars, restaurants and shops, but warned that further steps could become necessary if people did not behave responsibly.

He added that he knew people needed to get out in the fresh air and exercise for their well-being, but he warned that fresh air alone would not confer immunity to the coronavirus.

The virus originated in China late last year and has since spread around the world. Covid-19, a deadly pneumonia-like disease, has already infected some 300,000 people worldwide.