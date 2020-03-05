Britain reports first coronavirus death, 27 new cases

Britain has reported its first death from the new coronavirus in a patient who had “underlying health conditions” in the south-eastern county of Berkshire, near London.

The health ministry reported 27 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total to 115 confirmed infections in more than 18,000 people tested.

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, said he expected Britain to “gradually move into a phase where there are many more cases” of the coronavirus, with half of them likely in a three-week peak.