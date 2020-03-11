Britain promises billions in coronavirus aid for business, services

London, 11 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The British government promised on Wednesday to spend billions of pounds to help businesses and health services through expected severe economic disruption from the spread of coronavirus.

The Bank of England earlier cut Britain’s base interest rate from 0.75 per cent to 0.25 per cent, equalling the country’s lowest rate, in another bid to bolster the economy against the impact of the crisis.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak then announced a package of “extraordinary measures” to encourage economic stability, including loans, grants and tax concessions for small businesses, and more generous sick pay for employees affected by the virus.

The finance minister told parliament that the coronavirus epidemic is expected to cause “temporary disruption” to the economy, with up to one-fifth of people of working age, or some 6 million people, unable to work at any one time.

Small businesses will benefit from the new measures by some 7 billion pounds (9 billion dollars) this year, while the national health service and other public services will receive 5 billion pounds in extra funds, he said in a budget statement.

The government’s programme of “fiscal loosening” could generate another 18 billion pounds for the economy, Sunak said.

“For a period it’s going to be tough but I’m confident that our economic performance will recover,” he said, adding that falls in demand and production were inevitable.

The Bank of England’s rate cut came alongside a promise to support businesses via billions of pounds of additional lending.

The measures were a “powerful and timely package” designed to “prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer lasting economic harm,” governor Mark Carney told reporters.

Carney said the central bank had coordinated its action with Sunak.

The coronavirus outbreak was expected to have a “large and sharp” impact on Britain’s economy but should not be as bad as the 2008 financial crisis if the government handles it well, Carney said.

Britain’s GDP growth slumped to zero in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday, but the central bank said its measures could boost growth by more than 1 per cent.

Britain reported a jump of 74 cases to 456 confirmed Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, including six deaths.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries announced late Tuesday that she is infected.

Dorries is not a member of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet, which met on Wednesday, but she had reportedly attended events with most cabinet members in the last few days.

“It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now,” she tweeted.

An opposition Labour lawmaker who held a meeting with Dorries said she was self-isolating but had no symptoms of illness.

The government said there were no immediate plans to test Johnson and other ministers for the virus.