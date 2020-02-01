Britain leaves the EU after 47 years in ‘astonishing moment’

London/Brussels, 1 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Britain formally withdrew from the European Union on Friday, ending 47 years of membership three-and-a-half years after Britons voted narrowly in favour of leaving in a 2016 referendum.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government had “obeyed the people” who voted for Brexit.

“For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come,” Johnson said in a recorded speech.

Thousands of eurosceptics gathered to celebrate Brexit Day in London and other cities, rivalled by smaller groups of pro-EU activists in some areas, but most British people were not expected to mark the date.

A light show and other events organized by Johnson’s Conservative government at Downing Street was outshone by a nearby “Brexit Celebration: Countdown to freedom” event fronted by veteran eurosceptic and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in London’s Parliament Square.

Farage told his supporters that “something truly remarkable” had happened, saying he had fought for 27 years against the British establishment.

“We did it! We transformed the landscape of our country,” he said.

“This is the single most important moment in the modern history of our great nation.

“The people have beaten the establishment and that we must celebrate. Democracy has won tonight!” a jubilant Farage said as he whipped up the crowd in the final minutes before Brexit became official at 11 pm (2300 GMT), or midnight in Brussels.

Johnson’s speech was broadcast via his Facebook account one hour before Brexit.

“We have obeyed the people [who voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum],” he said. “We have taken back the tools of self-government.”

“Now is the time to use those tools to unleash the full potential of this brilliant country and to make better the lives of everyone in every corner of our United Kingdom.”

Johnson and the European Union’s top officials earlier pointed to new opportunities ahead after Brexit.

In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President David Sassoli said Saturday would mark a “new dawn for Europe.”

The bloc’s remaining 27 member sates will “continue to join forces and build a common future,” they wrote in an op-ed for several European newspapers.

Leaders across Europe expressed similar sentiments.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar expressed his thanks for the “enormous solidarity from our European partners.” His country, which shares a land border with Britain in Northern Ireland, is the EU state likely to be most affected by Brexit.

“Today is a very sad day. People in the north did not consent to Brexit,” Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Irish republican party Sinn Fein, said as she joined a border protest.

After Brexit, little will change in practice during an 11-month transitional phase, as the two sides seek to negotiate a future relationship spanning trade, security and political cooperation.

Officials in Brussels warn that the timeline is extremely ambitious, but Johnson has ruled out an extension.

Fifty-two per cent of voters across the United Kingdom chose Brexit in 2016, but there were majorities for remaining in the EU in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, who leads the devolved regional government, insisted on Friday that Scotland is being withdrawn from the EU against its will. She demanded a referendum on independence.

Opinion polls suggest that 53 per cent of people across the United Kingdom now support the country remaining in the EU, said John Curtice, a political scientist at the University of Strathclyde.