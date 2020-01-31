Britain confirms first two Wuhan coronavirus cases

Britain has confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus cases in two people from the same family, Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty says.

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS [National Health Service] care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” Witty says in a statement.

“We are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread,” he adds.

A Health Ministry spokesperson said by phone that the two people were not on board a plane that has evacuated scores of British citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesperson declined to give the infected pair’s age, gender or other details.