Brima denies reports it did not conduct survey, IPIS publishes another

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Reports that Brima did not conduct a survey are not true. Brima has not published the survey that it has recently conducted, says the agency in response to reports by some media outlets that Brima Gallup has not conducted any surveys in North Macedonia regarding the July 15 elections.

In the Brima survey, 18.7 percent of respondents said they would vote for SDSM, followed by VMRO-DPMNE with 15.1 percent, DUI-8.2 percent, Alliance for Albanians-4.9 percent, while 16 percent said they would not vote.

“Brima has been conducting its quarterly Omnibus survey for years. This survey includes the section on socio-political questions within the Political Barometer. We offer this Brima-owned data to potential clients,” reads the reaction.

The phone survey was carried out June 5-14 on a nationwide sample of 1,174 respondents aged over 18.

“One of the clients accepted the offer for exclusive right to use and publish,” says Brima.

Respondents trust SDSM leader Zoran Zaev the most (9.4%), followed by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski (4.2%), Health Minister Venko Filipche, President Stevo Pendarovski, AA leader Ziadin Sela and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

The Institute for Political Research from Skopje (IPIS) has also carried out a phone survey in period June 2-5 on a sample of 1,087 respondents aged over 18.

In the survey, 21.9 percent said they would vote for VMRO-DPMNE at the coming elections, 19.8 percent favored SDSM and BESA, DUI-5.9%, Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa-4.2%, Levica-1.3 percent, DPA-0.9 percent, while 12.1 percent favored none of the parties.

According to this survey, 19.2 percent of respondents trust VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, followed by SDSM’s Zoran Zaev (17.6%), DUI’s Ali Ahmeti (6.5%), AA’s Ziadin Sela (3.9%), Levica’s Dimitar Apasiev (1.1%), Alternativa’s Afrim Gashi (1%), BESA’s Bilal Kasami (0.9%), DPA’s Menduh Thaci (0.8%), while 26.6 percent of respondents do not trust any politician.