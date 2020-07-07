Svet.SlajderWorldWorld.Portal

Brazilian President Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 7 July 2020 9:06

Rio de Janeiro, 7 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the novel coronavirus, local media cited the president’s office as saying on Monday.

The right-wing populist president, who has been dismissive of the illness as a “little flu,” had shown symptoms and run a fever before taking a test at military hospital in the capital Brasilia, news portal UOL reported. He also had his chest X-rayed.

On Monday, Bolsonaro was seen in public wearing a face mask and reportedly told a supporter not to come too close. The president had previously been seen several times in public without a face mask, which is compulsory in Brasilia.

The 65-year-old has already been tested three times for the virus. Following a suit by the state of Sao Paulo, the government presented the results to the Supreme Court in May – all were negative at the time.

Bolsonaro has so far shown great reluctance to implement measures to stop the spread of the virus. Last week, he watered down a law that would require widespread mask-wearing in the country to stem its spread.

More than 1.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Brazil, a number of cases second only to the United States’, and more than 65,000 people have died.

