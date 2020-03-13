Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus as numbers swell

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus after one of his aides contracted the illness during a trip to US President Donald Trump’s resort in Florida last week.

Bolsonaro said on Facebook that he had tested negative, adding that the public should not “believe the fake news media.”

The news comes after his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, denied a report in local newspaper O Dia that cited unnamed sources in the presidency as saying a preliminary test conducted on Bolsonaro had come back positive.

Bolsonaro gave a national address on Thursday to allay public fears about contagion in a country of more than 200 million people where the virus has been confirmed in 77 people. He appeared alongside his health minister and both wore protective masks.

The Brazilian leader’s press secretary tested positive for the virus after an official visit to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday during which he posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” cap, standing next to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump responded to the news that Bolsonaro was under observation by saying that he was “not concerned.” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said neither Trump or Pence would be tested “at this time.”

The virus has now reached over a dozen Latin American countries with the most cases recorded in Brazil, 77, and Chile, 43.

Venezuela confirmed the arrival of the coronavirus on its territory on Friday, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirming that two Venezuelan nationals from the state of Miranda had contracted the potentially deadly virus.

Venezuela’s health care system is severely compromised by an unprecedented economic meltdown that has caused millions of people to flee the country.

On Thursday, President Nicolas Maduro called on US President Donald Trump to lift “criminal sanctions” against his country so that it had a better chance of tackling the virus.