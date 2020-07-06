Both Zaev and Mickoski expect landslide wins on July 15

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – We expect to win the elections by a landslide and to secure a parliamentary majority of over 61 MP seats, paving the way for a government to be formed without conditions, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said at MTV’s debate ahead of the July 15 elections with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

“I’m confident we’ll get a huge majority, it’s not impossible to win a parliamentary majority of 61 seats. We have the broadest possible coalition consisting of all ethnic communities. I’m confident we’ll have enough MP seats to negotiate without any conditions with the others before we form a parliamentary majority and the new Macedonian government,” Zaev said.

Mickoski, too, believes VMRO-DPMNE could win a landslide victory and defeat SDSM on July 15.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate with numbers, I’d rather talk about important things, because we’ll see the numbers on July 15 and they will reveal to us the will of the people. I’m confident the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition will score victory,” he stated.

