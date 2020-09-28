Borrell-Osmani: EU expects Government to continue to deliver on EU commitments

Skopje, 28 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Monday with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who expects the new Government to continue to deliver on North Macedonia’s EU commitments, MIA reports from Brussels.

Borrell congratulated Osmani on his appointment in the new government led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and stated that the EU expects the new government to sustain and accelerate the implementation of EU-related reforms, the European External Action Service said in a press release.

“This concerns in particular rule of law, the fight against organised crime and corruption, as well as further strengthening of good neighbourly relations,” said Borrell.

He also welcomed North Macedonia’s contributions to EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy missions and operations and the fact that North Macedonia’s level of alignment with EU foreign policy positions has increased in recent years.

The High Representative stressed that the EU remains committed to supporting North Macedonia in its response to coronavirus pandemic and its consequences. The European Commission will also come forward in October with a very substantial Economic and Investment Plan to support the Western Balkans’ long-term recovery and bring the region closer to the EU.

The FM’s Office says the meeting also tackled the opening of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations, which the country expects by the end of the year.

“The green light for the start of the negotiations demonstrated EU’s readiness to take strategic and visionary decisions during challenging and difficult times amid the COVID-10 pandemic. As Europeans we are jointly facing this challenge and we highly value the urgent EU assistance for the country and the region. This is the right time for the EU and candidate-states to understand the significance of solidarity and mutual cooperation, overcoming the socio-economic effects of the pandemic together, side by side,” said Osmani.

Interlocutors also tackled regional developments, namely the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, with Osmani saying that the EU can count on North Macedonia as a factor of stability in the region and a country always prepared to help in the efforts for regional stabilization.

FM Osmani will resume the visit to Brussels on Tuesday, meeting with Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament.