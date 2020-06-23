Borders to reopen Friday, airports to start operating as of July 1

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government has decided, based on the recommendations from the Commission for Infectious Diseases, to fully open on June 26 (Friday) all border crossings for passengers and vehicles without presenting PCR tests and no referrals for home isolation or mandatory state quarantine, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

PM Spasovski says in a Facebook post that the Government also decided to reopen the Skopje and Ohrid international airports on July 1, 2020.

In addition, the indoor areas of bars and restaurants can also operate through specific protocols as of Friday, as can gyms, while malls can operate on Sundays.