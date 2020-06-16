Border crossings to open, measures still in place: gov’t

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided Tuesday to open all border crossings but the measures of presenting a valid negative PCR test when entering the country and a 14-day mandatory self-isolation are still in place. A novelty is the fact that foreigners transiting the country for a period of maximum 5 hours can use all border crossings instead of only Tabanovce and Bogorodica.

All border crossings open as of June 17, with a presentation of a valid negative PCR test made in the past 72 hours upon entering the country. The measure of signing a statement for mandatory 14-day self-isolation is also in place, the Government said in a press release.

Nationals or foreigners with regulated stay in the country who will not present a valid PCR test or present an invalid PCR test will be sent to a 14-day state quarantine.

Citizens in state quarantine who want to make a PCR test can do so and if the test is negative, they sign a statement on a 14-day mandatory self-isolation, including the days in state quarantine, reads the press release.

The Government has also supplemented the protocol on transit of foreign nationals.

As of tomorrow, the protocol ensures entry at all border crossings for the purpose of transiting the territory of North Macedonia. The transit can be realized for a maximum of 5 hours, which is confirmed by the statement that the foreign nationals fill out upon entry, which is then given to the border officer upon exiting the country in order to control the transit period, reads the press release.