Border closure as Melbourne sees sharp spike in coronavirus cases

The internal border between Australia‘s two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), will close after Covid-19 cases have spiked in Victorian capital city Melbourne, the state premiers announced Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the closure would come into effect from Tuesday midnight, after a crisis phone talk with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“We have, all of us, agreed that the best thing to do is to close the border,” Andrews said, adding the rising number of new cases is “challenging.”

“This could not be more serious,” he told reporters on Monday.

No timeframe has been announced for how long the closure will last, but special permits will be issued for people with ‘unavoidable’ travel to NSW.

The two states had maintained open borders even when other states and territories were closed off – some remain so.

On Sunday 127 new coronavirus cases in Victoria were announced, the largest single-day increase in the state since the pandemic began, health authorities said.

A man in his 90s died on Sunday night and a man in his 60s died on Monday morning, both in Victoria, bringing the total Covid-19-related fatalities to 105 in Australia.

Victoria has had 20 consecutive days of double-digit new cases, while the rest of the country has seen very few new cases in recent weeks.

“This is unprecedented in Australia. We have not seen anything like this,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

She said the new Covid-19 cases in Victoria were not overseas cases or direct contacts, so “it’s actually a new phenomenon.”

In pre-pandemic times, the Sydney-to-Melbourne flight was the second busiest domestic route in the world.

The Murray River makes up most of the border between the two states that share some 55 border crossings, including 33 bridges.

Victorian authorities said police will deploy drone and aerial surveillance to patrol the strict border restrictions.

Since last week, a dozen Victorian postcodes have been in lockdown, effectively closing more than 40 neighbourhoods – all around Melbourne, where residents cannot leave their homes except for essential work, exercise, care, and groceries.

Also, since Saturday, more than 3,000 people are stuck in their apartments in nine locked-down public housing towers in Melbourne, where 16 of the new cases were detected on Sunday, with the total number of cases at those towers reaching 53.

Authorities have been criticized for police deployment amid the hard lockdown, but Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton defended the decision after a cluster of cases were found, saying though the numbers are high, the community transmission is at “reasonably low.”

Volunteers distributed more than 3,000 meals, 500 hampers of food, and 350 personal care packs, including soaps, nappies, and baby formula, to the residents in the towers on Sunday and Monday, according to Victorian authorities.

The Australian Defence Force has also been mobilized to support the battle against rising coronavirus cases in Victoria. Last week, some 20,000 people were being tested per day.

Despite the latest spike, coronavirus cases remain relatively low in Australia compared to many other countries, with about 8,500 diagnosed cases.