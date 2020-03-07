ArtsArts.PortalLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Book exhibit of female authors in Bitola

On occasion of International Women's Day-March 8, a exhibit of books by female authors has opened in the University Library St.Clement of Ohrid in Bitola.

Photo of Марјан Танушевски, Битола Марјан Танушевски, Битола 7 March 2020 13:17
