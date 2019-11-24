Bolivian parliament approves fresh elections

The Bolivian Senate on Saturday approved a fresh parliamentary election, with former president Evo Morales ineligible to take part.

According to a Senate announcement, candidates who have been in office for the past three parliamentary terms are barred from standing for re-election.

The bill was passed unanimously on Saturday as tensions eased in the country. It calls for new members of the electoral tribunal to be determined within 20 days.

Interim President Jeanine Anez said she would sign the bill on Sunday, but rejected legislation by Morales’ party calling for amnesty for Morales and his vice-president Alvaro Garcia Linera.

The interim government and Morales’ Movement for Socialism (MAS) party also concluded a dialogue agreement on Saturday in the presence of United Nations, European Union, and Catholic Church mediators.

Morales resigned on Nov. 10 and left for Mexico after weeks of protests and rioting against alleged fraud in Bolivia‘s October elections.

Two of the former president’s grown children left Bolivia bound for Argentina on Saturday. The Bolivian government had promised them safe passage to Mexico.