Boeing 737 captain to open a professional pilot school in Shtip

Shtip, 17 November 2019 (MIA) – The sky above Shtip has been bursting with life ever since Boeing 737 captain Rade Ivanovski opened his hangar at the Sushevo airfield on Aug. 31, and Shtip has heard the rumble of his planes flying overhead for the last two months.

Together with his two sons, the 58-year-old professional pilot and RwandAir captain has set his heart on opening a commercial pilot school at the Sushevo airfield, where he first fell in love with flying.

He’s investing his capital into his hometown, he says, to help local pilots become more competitive.

“We already have a sports pilot school in Shtip,” Ivanovski says, “but ours will be an upgrade. We want to train professionals who are more than just sports pilots. Because, once you get your pilot license, you can work commercially, no matter if it’s in agricultural aviation, with an airline, or for the police,” Ivanovski says.

He’s had the idea to open a professional pilot school for years. His goal is to revive aviation and encourage young people to become pilots, as there are almost none now.

The certificate his school would provide would be the starting point toward a European permit and license.

“The EU adopted a protective measure a couple of years ago to shield itself from the surge of professional civilian pilots from non-EU countries who found jobs in European airlines.

“Now, to be able to work as a civilian pilot in the EU, you have to have an EASA [European Union Aviation Safety Agency] license,” Ivanovski adds.

He believes his plans will lead to success because the country has already produced around 30 professional pilots.

Plenty of job opportunities exist for the career he describes as “attractive and unusual”, whether at home or abroad. Macedonian pilots can work for government agencies or foreign airlines. The salary is handsome, ranging from EUR 2,000 to 15,000 [per month], depending on which airline you work for, according to Ivanovski.

Rade Ivanovski has been flying through life

Born in the hills of Shtip, Ivanovski now works as a pilot in Rwanda, also known as the Land of a Thousand Hills.

For the past 42 years, he’s lived in the clouds and carried passengers, having started his flying career in 1977.

The first airline he worked for was MAT Macedonian Airlines. He continued his career in Tunisia, India, Turkey, and now Rwanda, which he describes as a beautiful and safe country full of green landscapes.

“I hail from this airfield at Sushevo, or, as we like to call it, this meadow. I celebrated 40 years as a pilot in 2017,” Ivanovski says.

He adds that piloting is not tricky as long as it’s done with love and responsibility.

The entire crew should be responsible, as he’s not alone on the plane. He’s the captain, he explains, but he also has a co-pilot next to him who has gone through the same kind of take-off and landing training. Still, the captain is held responsible for the entire flight, from beginning to end.

He no longer counts the times he has soared towards the sky, but he says he has more than 12,000 flight hours as a Boeing 737 captain. And, of course, he finds planes easier to pilot than cars.

“Speaking of traffic, driving a car is harder because people break the rules all the time. But when you fly a plane, we all have to follow the rules, not only because of the sanctions, which are strict, but also because the risk and the responsibility are enormous,” Ivanovski says.



He tells us he’s flown to destinations in Europe, Asia, South Africa, North Africa, and East Africa.

“So it’s not that I’ve flown only over the central parts and these so-called intercontinental flights. We, the pilots, don’t count flights; we’re bound by hours.

“The longest Boeing 737 flight I’ve ever flown was around 7.5 hours. And, just so you know, the most normal flight for this type of plane takes three to three and a half hours so pilots can rest,” Ivanovski adds.

He’s had calm skies so far. Still, for a pilot to avoid unpleasant situations at work, they have to train on the simulator on a regular basis and brush up on their theoretical knowledge, he explains. And every six months, airline pilots do flight simulator refresher training. This is an absolute requirement, he insists.

His airline’s retirement age is 65, but he believes he’ll retire a little earlier than that so he can come back to his hometown and invest his earnings here.



Ivanovski has instilled his love of flying in his own two sons, as well. When their father opened the Sushevo hangar, they celebrated by hosting an air show for the citizens of Shtip for the first time in 20 years.

Viktorija Dimitrova-Jovanova

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed