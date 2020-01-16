Bodies of six children, pregnant woman found in mass grave in Panama

Bogota, 16 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The bodies of six children and a pregnant woman have been found in a mass grave in Panama, where 10 members of a religious sect were arrested in connection with their murder, authorities said on Thursday.

The bodies belonged to children aged between 1 and 17 years and a pregnant woman, who was the mother of five of them, the attorney general’s office said.

Security forces rescued 15 other people, who had been held by the sect and were in danger, the office and Security Minister Rolando Mirones said. They were taken to hospital.

Police arrested eight men, a woman and a minor in connection with the crimes. Mirones said they belonged to a religious sect.

The members of the sect, whose name media reports gave as The New Light of God, were detained in the western Ngabe Bugle region.