Bochvarski takes over post Minister of Transport and Communications

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – Blagoj Bochvarski assumed Monday post Minister of Transport and Communications from outgoing minister Goran Sugareski.

Bochvarski thanked Sugareski for the successful work done in the ministry and discussed the implementation of ongoing and future capital projects in infrastructure, Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a press release.

“The government has invested a lot of funds in infrastructure projects and we will continue to do so. We are creating modern infrastructure, provide better conditions for citizens and develop the economy,” Bochvarski said, promising to work transparently and accountably to ensure prosperity for all.