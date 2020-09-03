Bochvarski: Realization of capital investments continues

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Realization of capital investments resumes uninterrupted amid the coronacrisis, new Transport and Communications Minister Blagoj Bochvarski told reporters Thursday, after overseeing construction works of a welfare apartment building in the municipality of Butel.

He stressed that the Ministry invested all necessary funds into the project, saying that, if necessary, more money will be acquired to complete construction through the first budget rebalance.

The Minister also noted that similar welfare apartment buildings are being constructed throughout the country.

Moreover, he said, projects are being carried out on construction of water and sewage pipelines, as well as local streets and roads.

Kristijan Trajkovski, head of joint-stock company for construction and management of residential and business premises, joined the Minister on his visit to Butel municipality and stressed that welfare apartments are also being built in Demir Kapija, Gevgelija, Veles, etc.

He added that although the COVID-19 crisis stalled construction works, demand for apartments is still satisfactory.