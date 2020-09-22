Bochvarski: Enhancing regional infrastructure networking

Skopje, 22 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bochvarski met Tuesday with Transport Community Secretariat Director Matej Zakonjšek, discussing the implementation of the Transport Community Treaty in accordance with the initiated process of North Macedonia’s European integration.

Minister Bochvarski highlighted the importance of projects in the field of road and railway infrastructure within Corridors VIII and X, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a press release.

“We also focused on the need for increased cooperation and networking among regional countries. I believe that the Treaty will, on the long run, contribute to improved efficiency, lower costs and better quality of services for transport beneficiaries, through the opening of markets and increased competition, resulting in the region’s integration in the European transport family,” said Bochvarski.

He also thanked the Transport Community for its continued support to North Macedonia’s EU integration process, reads the press release.