Bloomberg qualifies for upcoming Democratic Party presidential debate

Washington, 18 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, has qualified to participate in the upcoming Democratic Party presidential nominee debate set for Wednesday.

Bloomberg met the polling threshold, after a poll by broadcasters NPR and PBS showed him with 19 per cent support nationally among party partisans, well ahead of the still-crowded Democratic field.

He is trailing left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders, at 31 per cent.

Bloomberg has avoided close scrutiny by skipping the early primary states and only starting to participate in elections on Super Tuesday, in early March.

However, as he has risen in the polls, his record has come under a magnifying glass.

The former mayor is spending hundreds of millions of dollars of his own fortune, largely on advertisements, drawing accusations from Sanders’ team that Bloomberg is trying to buy an election.

Bloomberg is also under fire for alleged sexist remarks and policies at his financial data firm, as well as for his stop-and-frisk policy as mayor, which critics say was racist and allowed police to discriminate against blacks and Latinos.

Former US vice president Joe Biden, who is also vying for the moderate lane, is showing further signs of slipping, coming in third in the latest poll, at 15 per cent.

Progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren is in fourth, while former mayor Pete Buttigieg, who performed well in Iowa and New Hampshire, is at just 8 per cent.

Sanders is coming under targeted attack from Bloomberg, as the two camps within the party vie for primacy. The former mayor has strong appeal among older voters, while Sanders is leading among youth.