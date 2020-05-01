Blood plasma treatment still experimental; its efficacy yet to be proven

Skopje, 1 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia this week started started using blood plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. Blood plasma was extracted yesterday from two patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and should be used in the treatment of people who are infected with the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, Health Minister Venko Filipche said blood plasma in the coming days will be applied in patients picked by experts as being the most adequate for the therapy. At the same time, ozone therapy is being administered at the 8 September General Hospital in Skopje.

This treatment consists of using convalescent plasma processed from patients who recovered from COVID19. It is inject intravenously in patients with severe condition of COVID19.

It is one of the medical treatments that were used in Hong Kong in observational clinical SARS studies in 2005. Use of convalescent plasma therapy was also tried in severe types of Influenza and in the MERS-CoV outbreak in Saudi Arabia as well as Ebola outbreak in Africa.

This is still considered an experimental and empirical therapy, Jihane Tawilah, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Skopje, has told MIA.

“We don’t know its efficacy yet. There is no proven evidence available to WHO that whole blood collected from patients in the convalescent phase of the SARSCov2 or other coronavirus infection is efficacious. This therapy is used as an empirical treatment and data is available only form small number of patients,” she said.

No specific treatments for COVID-19 exist right now. A vaccine is yet to be found.

At present, no pharmaceutical products or medical procedures have yet been shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of COVID-19, according to her.

“However, a number of medicines and other medical procedures are suggested as potential investigational therapies, many of which are now being or will soon be studied in clinical trials, including the Solidarity trial co-sponsored by WHO and participating countries,” said Tawilah.

EU has launched programme to collect serum from convalescents

The idea for blood plasma therapy is not new. “Since we started facing repeated outbreaks globally, there was an idea to set up through the EU an organized programme to collect convalescent plasma or serum from disease survivors,” she stated.

The use of convalescent plasma is an idea modeled on earlier research using same method for other infectious diseases for example influenza, Ebola , etc.

“The European Commission is working now together with its member states, the European Blood Alliance (EBA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and other health professionals to support a study of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. The study complements the guidance issued by the European Commission and the 27 member state competent authorities for blood and blood components,” Tawilah told MIA.

The EU has set up an open-access database to gather and make available data on convalescent plasma donations and patient outcomes following transfusions. It includes data from blood establishments regarding convalescent plasma donors, the collection process and the plasma components. The data can be from clinical trials and from wider monitored use and will consolidate EU evidence on the safety and effectiveness of this therapy.

“The database has been developed by the European Commission (DG SANTE, DG DIGIT, and DG CNECT) in collaboration with EBA and will be managed jointly by EBA and the European Commission. EU Commission – in collaboration with ECDC – developed a guidance document on COVID-19 plasma aiming at facilitating a common approach across EU member states to the donation, collection, testing, processing, storage, distribution and monitoring of convalescent plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The guidance -which is not legally binding – is endorsed by the 27 member state competent authorities for blood and blood components,” said the WHO official.

Over 200 patients from 74 countries are part of clinical testing Solidarity

The WHO is conducting a clinical trial dubbed “Solidarity” to find the most effective treatments for COVID-19. North Macedonia is also part of “Solidarity” alongside 74 countries.

“‘Solidarity’ is an international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, launched by the World Health Organization and partners. The Solidarity Trial will compare four treatment options against standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19. By enrolling patients in multiple countries, the Solidarity Trial aims to rapidly discover whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival. Other drugs can be added based on emerging evidence,” Tawilah explained.

Many countries from all corners of the globe have already confirmed their participation, according to her. “So far, 74 countries have either joined the “Solidarity” trial or are in the process of joining and more than 200 patients had been randomly assigned to one of the four treatment regimens.

“Each new patient who joins the trial gets us one step closer to knowing which drugs work. The more countries who join the trial, the faster we will have results. The first patients were enrolled in the trial in Norway, as announced by the Minister of Health on 27 March,” said Tawilah.

The trial provides also simplified procedures to enable even hospitals that have been overloaded to participate.

“The WHO believes that this is a historic intercountry collaboration and the trial will dramatically cut the time needed to generate robust evidence about what drugs work,” she noted.

Based on evidence globally from laboratory, animal and clinical studies so far, the following treatment options were selected: Remdesivir; Lopinavir/Ritonavir; Lopinavir/Ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a; and Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine.

Remdesivir, Tawilah said, was previously tested as an Ebola treatment. It has generated promising results in animal studies for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which are also caused by coronaviruses, suggesting it may have some effect in patients with COVID-19. Lopinavir/Ritonavir is a licensed treatment for HIV. Evidence for COVID-19, MERS and SARS is yet to show it can improve clinical outcomes or prevent infection. This trial aims to identify and confirm any benefit for COVID-19 patients. While there are indications from laboratory experiments that this combination may be effective against COVID-19, studies done so far in COVID-19 patients have been inconclusive. Interferon beta-1a is used to treat multiple sclerosis. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are very closely related and used to treat malaria and rheumatology conditions respectively. In China and France, small studies provided some indications of possible benefit of chloroquine phosphate against pneumonia caused by COVID-19 but need confirmation through randomized trials,” Tawilah told MIA.

“We cannot ascertain at this point which of these treatment is most effective. The trial just started, and we are waiting for the results. The design of the trial also allows to add or remove a drug that may not have proven its efficacy,” Tawilah explained further.

Asked to comment on complaints from patients around the world about the treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, which has side effects such as heart problems, the WHO representative said that a number of studies are ongoing globally and WHO is constantly reviewing the findings, through its technical expert networks.

One of the “Solidarity” trials carried out by WHO, Tawilah said, will look specifically at the role of therapeutics in COVID-19 prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis in health care workers, including with the use of chloroquine, to reduce their risk to becoming infected in a health care environment.

WHO recommends enhanced COVID-19 testing, North Macedonia so far has adequate number of tests

So far, North Macedonia has registered 1,465 COVID-19 cases, 738 patients have recovered. The death toll stands at 77. A total of 16,436 tests have been completed. There are 650 active cases at the moment.

As a general recommendation, WHO advises enhancing testing for COVID-19. Countries’ strategies should adapt to virus transmission scenarios, capacities and context according to the level of the spread of the virus.

“Testing is the only way to determine at what stage the epidemic is. North Macedonia has so far adequate number of tests and is performing a satisfactory testing activity. Of course, testing should continue with procedures for isolation and quarantine of those who test positive,” Tawilah stated.

It is important, she noted, to understand that availability of lab tests is not the only aspect of surveillance and diagnosis but also investigation and identification processes.

“Here I wish to acknowledge the strong public health response of North Macedonia through its Institute of Public Health and the public health centers across the country in investigation, identification and contact tracing in addition to testing needed for mitigating and containing COVID-19,” WHO’s representative in the country told MIA.