Blood plasma treatment discussed, therapy not helping everyone

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – The protocol for blood plasma treatment from recovered coronavirus patients is prepared and discussions have taken place within the expert committees and the Faculty of Medicine, but this is a therapy that cannot help everyone, especially considering the unpredictability of the diseases in severe cases, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“Blood plasma is not suitable for everyone, they need to be at a certain stage of the disease. This is not a type of therapy that can help everyone, the severe form of the disease attacks all systems,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

Regarding the country’s participation in the World Health Organization’s study dubbed ‘solidarity trial’ for the purpose of finding the most efficient COVID-19 treatment, he said North Macedonia is part of the study.

“We are currently in a preparatory stage of documentation exchange and we should see which of the four therapy options has the best effect. A benefit for a country when being part of a study is that therapeutic protocols are swiftly obtained and the amount of the medicines is no problem,” said Filipche.