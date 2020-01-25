0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Blood drive event to honor late Toshe Proeski

A sixteenth traditional blood drive event is organized on Saturday to honor late Toshe Proeski on his birthday, the Skopje Red Cross said in a press release. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 25 January 2020 12:21
