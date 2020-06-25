Blaska Mi Eva’s ‘Colored Wind FU’ to open at KIC

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) — Colored Wind FU, the latest art show by Macedonian painter Blaska Mi Eva’s 13 paintings done in mixed media —watercolor and acrylic on canvas— will be on display at the Cultural Information Center KIC Imperial 2 gallery June 25 through July 8.

The artist wanted to portray “the colors of the wind,” the exhibition’s organizers say, “as a collision of forms and shapes [which in] Japanese culture is called FU,” symbolizing moving air and “motivation, growth, change and all the shapes of movement.”

“FU is freedom, it’s a breath, [the] breath of Life, of compassion, even of wisdom. FU is the Spirit, the Spirit of Living,” the art catalog states.

Mi Eva’s art is described as relying on various colors, shapes, and lines to produce abstract works harmoniously creating a “perception of chaotic beauty [through] imperfect composition.”

“The color in these artworks symbolizes [a] fundamental medium for expressing emotions and associations for smell, sound, movement,” according to the art catalog.

Blaska Mi Eva (b. 1986 in Skopje) majored in painting at Skopje’s Faculty of Fine Arts with a minor in conservation and restoration of frescos and icons.

She has had six solo exhibitions thus far (at MKC, Skopje 2009; at CreActive, Skopje 2011; at Concept 37, Skopje 2014; at the ASNOM Culture Center, Gostivar 2016; at the Museum of the City of Skopje, 2017, and at the Robevci Gallery, Ohrid 2018). mr/