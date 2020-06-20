‘Black Lives Matter,’ says European Parliament

The European Parliament expressed support for protests against racism and police violence on Friday and called on the European Union to combat discrimination within its own borders.

The resolution, which passed by 493 votes to 104 with 67 abstentions, “affirms that Black Lives Matter.”

“We have to make sure that all societies, all citizens are free,” EU parliamentarian Miriam Dalli said during a plenary session about racism on Wednesday. “Black lives do matter – we have to speak loud and clear and say: remove white knees from black necks.”

The resolution expresses support for protests against police brutality that were sparked worldwide by the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, died after being restrained by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

To address racism in Europe more broadly, the parliament in its resolution asks European capitals to unblock a directive on non-discrimination that was introduced by the European Commission in 2008. It has not been passed since as it has to be approved unanimously and some countries had raised concerns about their national sovereignty.

But parliamentarians also took their own organization to task, claiming the EU institutions were far from diverse enough.

“‘United in diversity’ is what we say in the EU,” said parliamentarian Samira Rafaela, referring to the EU‘s motto. “So lets walk the talk. We need a fundamental change in the institutions.”

Yet substantial change was slow to come, according to Georgina Silklossy, spokesperson for the European Network Against Racism.

She told dpa that while EU institutions had pushed for more gender equality, ethnic minorities had been overlooked.

Of the 705 parliamentarians, only about 3 per cent were people of colour, she said – while the total in the EU population was about 10 per cent.

And while the commission had collected data on, for example, gender equality, it had not collected any on ethnic minorities, Siklossy said.

Institutions had been slow to adjust, she said. “Until now they’ve kept quite silent that racism is an issue,” she said of the commission.

“There’s definitely a momentum right now, and there seems to be a willingness to at least talk about the issue,” she said. “But we’re still waiting to see whether there will be concrete measures, and not just paying lip-service.”