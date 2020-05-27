‘Black-and-multicolored’ art exhibition to open at KIC

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) — The Cultural Information Center KIC will present 23 works by visual artist Darko Anicin in an exhibition titled Black-and-multicolored.

Anicin will show 25 acrylics on paper done over the past year, KIC writes in a press release.

The exhibition will run through June 10, and it will be held at KIC’s Imperial 2 art gallery.

Darko Anicin (b. 1977, Skopje) completed his education at Skopje’s Lazar Lichenoski Art High School and the Faculty of Fine Arts within the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University. He paints, draws, and makes prints. mr/