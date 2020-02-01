BIRN Fact-check: North Macedonia investment prediction almost on the money

1 February 2020

In mid-October, North Macedonia’s then prime minister, Zoran Zaev, told reporters that “in the next two to three months” he expected work to begin on “at least five or six significant new production facilities” in the country.

Zaev resigned on January 3 to make way for a caretaker government to lead the country into an early parliamentary election on April 12.

With Social Democrat leader bidding again to become prime minister, BIRN decided to fact-check his prediction and see just how many factories were established in North Macedonia in the last quarter of 2019.

Four, not five

During Q3 2019, three new factories were opened and construction began on another, meaning Zaev’s short-term investment promise of at least five was over-optimistic but almost on the money.

At the same time, three other companies signed contracts with the government to open two new factories and one new IT centre.

On October 29, Turkish Purplast, a producer of plastic parts for cars, signed a lease on development land for a new 12 million euro factory. The start of construction was said to be imminent and the factory would employ 300 people.

Two days later, Swiss Baumer, which manufactures sensors, measuring and navigation instruments used in the automotive and aviation industry, opened a new factory near the capital, Skopje.

The investment amounted to 4.7 million euros and 150 new jobs in the initial phase, with prospects for further growth. There is talk too of an R&D centre in the country employing up to 500 workers if the initial investment proves successful.

The arrival of two new car-parts producers is a positive sign for North Macedonia, which already hosts a handful of factories churning out parts for the automotive industry, including Belgian bus producer Van Hool near Skopje.

Attracting similar companies – which often bring with them high-tech production and know-how at low environmental cost – is seen as a priority for a country where industrial output is currently heavily reliant on the polluting metal producing sector.

Russians, Germans, Czechs

November passed without any significant investment announcements, but December made up for it.

On December 11, Russian-owned Cranfield Foundry opened a new iron production facility near the small, northern mining town of Probistip. The government said the investment was worth some 20 million euros, while the owners said they planned to hire roughly 300 workers.

Addressing the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Zaev said Cranfield already planned to invest a further 15 million to expand production, and lauded the fact the use of harmful materials in production was strictly prohibited.

Two days later, Zaev attended the opening of a new meat production and packaging factory near the southwestern town of Struga. A mixed Macedonian-German venture, 2.2 million euro went into the new factory, supported also by the European Union with pre-accession funds for rural development.

On December 19, Czech company Loco Trans signed a deal with Zaev’s government for state help with the planned construction of a 15-20 million euro factory to produce railway carts. The company did not say when exactly it plans to start construction but said that the factory would employ some 250 to 300 people.

It is hoped that the factory will provide new employment opportunities for many skilled workers who work or previously worked at a struggling state-owned factory called Kolska, which is in the same sector but is in severe difficulty due to a lack of demand.

IT promise

On December 23, Zaev was in the town of Prilep to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new cattle farm called Gold Land. The investment is worth roughly four million euros and is also supported by the EU’s IPARD pre-accession fund for rural development.

“Through the IPARD support and our institutional support, we are taking care that regional development is equal,” Zaev said.

The same day came the announcement of a much larger investment, when the government signed a deal to provide support for the planned opening of an IT centre by one of Bulgaria’s leading IT solutions delivery companies, ScaleFocus.

The Bulgarians said they were ready to invest some 45 million euro in the country in the next five years and open up 300 jobs.

As in many other eastern European and Balkan countries over the past decade, the IT sector in North Macedonia has seen rapid growth relative to other sectors. The government hopes that greater investment in the sector will help North Macedonia retain young, skilled IT workers who have been leaving in growing numbers in search of better wages and opportunities elsewhere.