Bill Gates proposes three-point plan to avert coronavirus catastrophe

Washington, 2 April 2020 (MIA) — The United States missed the opportunity to get ahead of the novel coronavirus, according to Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and a co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

“But the window for making important decisions hasn’t closed,” Gates writes.

The choices US leaders make now will directly determine how soon case numbers start to decline, how long the economy stays shut down, “and how many Americans will have to bury a loved one,” Gates says.

Based on conversations he’s had with leaders and experts as part of his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the philanthropist is proposing a three-point plan to address the coronavirus crisis.

The first step, according to Gates, is a consistent approach to shutting down across all states.

He reproves those that haven’t introduced lockdowns despite being urged to do so from public health experts.

“In some states, beaches are still open; in others, restaurants still serve sit-down meals,” he writes, adding that all of this “is a recipe for disaster.”

“Until the case numbers start to go down across America — which could take 10 weeks or more — no one can continue business as usual,” Gates says.

If people are confused about what they should or shouldn’t do, their confusion will only extend the economic pain, the philanthropist points out.

The second step, according to Gates, is for the US government to step up on testing, making sure healthcare workers and first respondents are the people who are highly prioritized.

Also, far more tests should be made available to everyone, he says, as increased testing will help determine when “it’s time to return to normal.”

The third solution, according to the billionaire, is “a data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine.”

While scientists devote their energies to working on the vaccine, leaders can help by discouraging rumors and panic buying, he notes.

Once scientists have found a treatment that’s safe and effective, “we’ll need to ensure that the first doses go to the people who need them most,” Gates says.

Creating a vaccine, he adds, is only half the battle, however; to protect people around the world, billions of doses will have to be made.

“As we’ve seen this year, we have a long way to go.

“But I still believe that if we make the right decisions now, informed by science,” the Microsoft co-founder says, “we can save lives and get the country back to work.” mr/