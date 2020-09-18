Bilateral issues shouldn’t be part of negotiating framework, German Ambassador tells RFE

“Bulgaria made these demands to other member states in early August. We and all other member states, to my knowledge, are of the opinion that bilateral issues should not be included in the negotiating framework and that bilateral issues should be resolved bilaterally. Bulgaria has always been a strong supporter of the European movement in the region, including North Macedonia. It’s in Bulgaria’s essential interest not to block the Union’s enlargement process with this region,” Ambassador Holstein pointed out.

Holstein hopes that the member states will reach an agreement on the negotiating framework and the the first intergovernmental session as a common goal between Germany and North Macedonia will take place in December.

“In the area of ​​the enlargement policy, indeed, the first intergovernmental conference, i.e. the official start of the enlargement talks with North Macedonia is our great goal, which is a common goal of both Germany and North Macedonia. We need to agree within the European Union on the negotiating framework currently being discussed in Brussels, when an agreement is reached, we can give a date for the first intergovernmental conference and we hope it will happen in December,” Holstein told RFE.