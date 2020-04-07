Bieber: EU to keep an eye on state of emergency measures in W. Balkans

Brussels, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Austrian professor Florian Bieber said it would be a good thing if the European Commission and the Council of Europe issue recommendations for the Western Balkan countries and keep a close eye on potential misuse of state of emergency and curfews introduced in the region.

Experts from the region and European Commission officials at a panel of the European Policy Center on Tuesday discussed the impact of the health crisis on the region, its economic consequences, European assistance and the emergency measures in effect in the countries, reports MIA’s Brussels correspondent.

Although all eyes are on Serbia in terms of democratic standards and possible misuse, the experts concurred that all countries in the region are still fragile when it comes to democracy and that the crisis can result in negative consequences.

Similar measures have been taken almost in the whole region and their extent is problematic in most countries, autocratic or not, said Florian Bieber when asked about a comment on the curfew imposed in North Macedonia.

Bieber, who is a professor of Southeast European History and Politics, and Director of the Centre for Southeast European Studies at the University of Graz, said it would be useful, for example, the Council of Europe and the European Union to give guidelines to the countries in the region on how to avoid misuse.

According to him, it would be beneficial to be determined what is acceptable and what isn’t, for example to release the names of people placed in quarantine. “It would be useful, because this whole situation would last for several months. Attention should be also paid at how some players are taking advantage of the crisis. Not only China, but also Hungary, which is trying to increase its influence in the region at the moment,” he said.

The expert considers the region – where most countries are deemed as captured states – to be at critical point at a time when authorities have increased powers due to the state of emergency measures.

The region, Bieber said, could either turn into a repressive environment or step up its reforms. “Everything is possible.”

The coronavirus crisis, producing both health and economic challenges, will put the EU to the test, even more so the Western Balkans. Bieber said he hoped that in some cases it might ‘reveal’ the state capture mechanisms, for example the fact that many countries in the region have been appointing party members to manage top healthcare institutions.

“Crises unveil tendencies that have been already here, they take out the best and the worst,” the professor noted.

According to Bieber, the decisions on imposing curfew are aimed to punish people.

“Curfew laws are counterproductive, they restrict people’s movement and the situation worsens when they are outside because they gather in large crowds,” he said.

The crisis, according to the Austrian professor, could increase autocratic tendencies in the region. Bieber warned that there is a risk of prolonged period of authoritarianism because the pandemic will not be declared over in May.