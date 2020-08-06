Biden to skip Democratic Party convention, citing pandemic worries

The presumptive US Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden, will not travel to the party’s nominating convention, in what is being described as a public health precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden “will no longer travel to Milwaukee and will instead address the nation and accept the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware,” the Democrats said in a statement on Wednesday.

Biden is expected to be formally crowned as the party’s nominee to run in November against the incumbent, President Donald Trump.

The decision also means other major speakers will not attend the physical convention “in order to prevent risking the health” of the local community, organizers, security and other people involved in the event.

The party said the convention will be broadcast for two hours each night, from August 17-20.

Trump has signalled he might address the Republican convention later this month from the White House, though questions have been raised about the legality of this idea. The party’s convention has also been scaled back.